Castleford community Vacation Bible School starts Monday
CASTLEFORD — The community ROAR Vacation Bible School will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday to Friday at the United Methodist Church, 303 Elm St., Castleford. At ROAR, children from 4 to 11 years old will discover that God is good even when life gets wild.
Kids will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make fun crafts and devour yummy treats. They will join a mission’s effort to provide nutrition packets and health checkups for moms and babies in need in Zambia, Africa.
The community ROAR Vacation Bible School is sponsored by the Castleford United Methodist and First Baptist churches. For more information, call Jana Rodgers at 208-308-1513 or Genaura Wells at 208-537-9157.
Unitarian Universalists embrace each journey
TWIN FALLS — Throughout our lives, most of us take many journeys including our own spiritual journey. For some, the spiritual journey may be very straightforward; but for many, it may be like a road with many curves, crossroads and dead ends. Our spiritual journey may lead to mainstream Christian, Muslim or Jewish faiths.
For others it leads to other religions, or it is without the presence or desire of a higher power in their lives.
Whatever direction each of us takes, it is important to embrace the journeys that take us on our own spiritual path.
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Final Sunday for in-gathering of food at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at 371 Eastland Drive N., with the Rev. Lauren Schoeck presiding. Child care for infants to five-year-olds will be provided from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Fellowship coffee and refreshments will follow the service.
This will be the last Sunday of the July in-gathering of non-perishable food for the Twin Falls School District food pantries and backpack program.
Donations will be blessed at the service and taken to the administration for distribution to schools needing the items.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible.
For more information call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
