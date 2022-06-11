Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Another view on historic preservation

Moved by the efforts of a group of neighbors in the east quadrant of Twin Falls, Times-News Hidden History columnist and Managing Editor Mychel Matthews will present “Another View on Historic Preservation.”

The group is working with the Twin Falls City Historic Preservation Commission to create a fourth historic district within the original Twin Falls townsite.

“Just like other cultural endeavors, historic appreciation can’t be legislated,” Matthews said. “Our most sustainable options are grassroots initiatives — some of which we see today in Twin Falls — that instill these values into younger generations. Otherwise, money will always win out.”

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service June 5th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m., Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

‘Moses’ at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is a sponsoring venue for the 12th Annual Art and Soul, hosting artist Steve Duffy from Pocatello, Idaho. The art piece is a 7-foot-tall statue of Moses located outside in the courtyard. Art and Soul of Magic Valley will run from June 10th to July 2nd.

Sunday worship of Holy Communion will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 12, celebrated by the Rev. Cn. Lauren Schoeck. Childcare may be available; children are welcome in the sanctuary for worship.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

