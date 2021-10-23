Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal worship

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to weekend worship at 9 a.m. Sunday. The service will be in person as well as online. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” Masks are required. Instrumental music will accompany the service.

By direction of the Bishop of the Diocese of Idaho, masks are required for all activities inside the building. Fellowship following both services will be held outdoors.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Love, compassion and the art of healthy boundaries

Boundaries come in all forms, virtual and physical. As a loving people, how do we hold one another in loving compassion with healthy boundaries? Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship this Sunday as our visiting minister, Rev. Jenny Peek, shares her reflection on “Love, compassion and the art of healthy boundaries.”

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service October 24th.”

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible [in rear]. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Harvest dinner

St. Nicholas Catholic Women will hold their harvest dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Nicholas Parish Hall, 802 F St. in Rupert.

Traditional turkey dinner will be served with all the trimmings! Homemade pies included. Take out will be available.

Price per adult is $12 and children 6 – 12 are $5.

There will be a gift shop with homemade items and food along with gift baskets.

The Rescue Story Tour

Two-time Grammy winner Zach Williams with special guests We The Kingdom and Cain bring the Rescue Story Tour to Lighthouse Church in Twin Falls on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the church, 960 Eastland Drive. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $40 for early access and $20 for groups and are available at eventbrite.com.

Part of a 40-city tour, concertgoers will get to hear many of Williams’ popular songs like his recent top-charting and Grammy-winning “There Was Jesus” along with longtime favorites such as “Chain Breaker,” “Old Church Choir,” and “Fear Is A Liar,” as well as newer hits such as “Rescue Story,” the No. 1 single “Less Like Me,” “Stand My Ground,” “The Struggle,” and many more.

