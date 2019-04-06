Lenten schedule for Rupert Methodists
RUPERT — The Rupert United Methodist Church, 605 H St., will offer many Lenten events:
- Sunday — Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. with the Bell Choir, directed by John Eilers, and Chancel Choir, directed by Sara Somsen-Fowler. A message from Rev. Madden and Communion will follow.
- Tuesday — United Methodist Women will host St. Nicholas Mime Troupe, followed by lunch.
- April 14, Palm Sunday — Sunday School at 9:30 and worship at 11:00 a.m. with the Chancel Choir
- There will be no Maundy Thursday or Good Friday services on April 18 and 19.
- April 21, Easter Sunday — Sunrise Service at Paul Cemetery Chapel at 7 a.m. and worship service with Communion at 11 a.m. with a message from Rev. Madden. An Easter egg hunt will follow during Hospitality Time.
The community is welcome to attend any or all of these events. For more information, call 208-436-3354.
Unitarian Universalists study ‘Beyond the Why’
TWIN FALLS — What benefits are to be gained by being part of an organization that ties itself to the 2,000th year of Christian tradition and the Unitarian Universalist Association that was born out of 19th century liberal understandings? And most importantly, why not just abandon all religious groups and stay home or go golfing?
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls, to hear Rev. Kenneth Watts speak on the topic. He is an ordained minister in a liberal Christian tradition and a member of the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
Originally from the Midwest, Watts moved to Boise in 2012 to be a staff chaplain at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He has been working as a hospital chaplain for over 20 years.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
‘Palau’ shows at Buhl Calvary Chapel
BUHL —The premier of “Palau the Movie” was at theaters in the United States and Central and South America Thursday and is also playing today — but more than 100 miles away. Because of this, Jan Wimberley of Buhl and pastors from Buhl First Christian Church and Calvary Chapel have arranged for a contracted showing at 1:30 p.m. April 13 at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl.
The story is of a man, born in Argentina, who committed his life to the works of the Lord. Amidst both seemingly insurmountable struggles — including the death of his father at a young — and perseverance, he became one of the greatest evangelists in history. Luis’ story demonstrates what God can do with a willing heart and the message of forgiveness and eternal life. He has been called “The Billy Graham of South America.” This is a movie of hope and purpose for the entire family.
A free will offering or suggested $8 donation at the door is recommended. All admissions proceeds will go to support the Palau Evangelistic Ministry, at the suggestion of the movie producer.
Gooding Community Chorale presents Easter cantata
GOODING — The Gooding Community Chorale & Orchestra will present “Cone, Touch the Robe: Encounters with the Healer, the Servant, the Lord of Easter” — an Easter cantata by Pepper Choplin — under the direction of Rick Strickland.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and April 13 and at 4 p.m. April 14 at the United Methodist Church, 805 Main St., Gooding.
Refreshments will be served after the Friday and Saturday concerts. Following the Sunday performance, a Soup & Pie fundraiser will be held in the basement of the church, concurrent with a dessert auction.
There is no charge for the concerts. Free-will donations will be appreciated.
Easter services at Magic Valley Bible Church
TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Bible Church will hold its Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. April 19 at the church, 204 Main Ave. W. The service will commemorate Jesus’ sacrificial death on the cross with Communion and Pastor Bear’s sermon, “The Theological Implications of the Cross of Christ.”
The Easter Sunday service will be at 9 a.m. April 21 at the church, to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus through music and the preaching of the Word. Church youth will lead worship. The sermon will be “Jesus: The Resurrection and the Life,” taken from John 11:25–26. There will be a potluck meal following the service.
For more information, call 208-733-5248 or email mvbc@mvbibletf.org.
Twin Falls Methodists host Easter events
TWIN FALLS — The United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E., will host four uplifting events on Easter Sunday, April 21:
- 7 to 7:45 a.m. — sunrise celebration of Easter and Earth Day at Shoshone Falls with music, standing yoga/meditation and reflections on new life and growth
- 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. — Easter and Earth Day celebration at the church with music, Communion and hope. Learn, plant something and connect.
- 4 to 5 p.m. — Easter and Earth Day music and yoga at the church with Jenny Hanson, Skyler Rienstra and friends to celebrate new life and growth
- 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Easter and Earth Day group meditation to foster thankfulness
For more information, call 208-733-5872 or email etha@twin.church.
Celebrate Faith in Christ Through Music
BURLEY — The community is invited to attend the 18th Celebration of Faith in Christ Through Music at 7 p.m. April 28 at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd., Burley. The program will showcase seven different churches and three different schools.
Presenters will include the Catholic Spanish Choir, Rupert and Burley Methodist choirs, Declo High School Trendsetters and regional men’s and regional primary choirs from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints. To complete the program, there will be a Catholic vocal solo, Mountain View Worship Band, Burley High School boy’s quartet and Minico High School Chamber Orchestra.
It will be a wonderful night of music celebrating Christ and his life. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
