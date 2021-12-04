Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

CASA Ingathering at Ascension

During the month of December, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be decorating the Christmas tree in the gathering area with hats, scarves, mittens and other warm items to be donated to Court Appointed Special Advocates for the children they serve. CASA serves children who have been abused or neglected, many of whom come into the court system with very little clothing.

The community is welcomed to celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. In these four weeks leading up to Christmas, we will prepare ourselves to welcome Jesus Christ into our lives again. Masks are required for worship since congregational singing has resumed. Greening of the church for Christmas and a fellowship potluck will follow the service.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension - Twin Falls.”

On Dec. 12, the last of the fall “Ascension Reads” book study series will conclude with a 4 p.m. Zoom discussion of "The Little Book of Restorative Justice," by Howard Zehr. Contact the church office for the link to this Zoom meeting.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

The Song of Mary

Christmastime at the end of the world can have us looking for signs of hope even in the bleakest of circumstances. The Magnificat, the Song of Mary, is an assertion that the faithful actions of women can save the world.

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write "Zoom Service November 21st."

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible [in rear]. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

