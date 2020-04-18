Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Online Service: ‘Somewhere Between’ — A 50 Year Journey

“To make a record: Take one miracle and add two dreams,” thus begins the cover note from the first record album “Somewhere Between, by Rosalie Sorrels” under Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s record label.

The miracle makers and dreamers among the 50 members of the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in the late 1960s wanted to give voice to their faith-inspired response to the times in which they were living: The war in Vietnam was in full swing with nearly 500,000 American troops deployed, civil disturbances throughout the U.S. evidenced that we had still not moved beyond the original sin of slavery, poverty and unemployment, especially for minorities, was eroding our hope for better future.

Fifty years hence, what lessons can we, as a faith community, glean from these carefully curated songs. What can this “opening” of a time capsule from 50 years ago in Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s history tell us about the present or the possibilities for our future? Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online and find out!

Contact mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for instructions on how to enter the online service.

