Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Music and preaching

John and Sandy Butler will be performing special music and preaching at the Rupert United Methodist Church.

Evangelist musicians from Forreston, Illinois, they have sung and told of God’s gracious love to congregations in 25 states. Their combined experience, strength and hope has opened them to God’s request for them to be disciples to all people.

We invite you to join us at Rupert UMC at 11 a.m. June 5 to hear the Butler’s message and music. All are welcome to our services. We hope you will join us!

Membership means something

In these times, people are yearning for meaning more than ever, yet their trust in institutions is lower than it ever has been. What does that say for our Unitarian Universalist movement? And what does it mean to be a member of a church now?

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. as well as on Zoom. To access, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for Zoom sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service May 1st.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Those who wish to attend our service in person are allowed as long as they are fully vaccinated, wear a mask during the service and maintain social distancing during the service.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Worship at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to a worship of Holy Communion and Holy Baptism at 9 a.m. Sunday.

A fellowship reception will take place after the service.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

To submit an item, email it in plain text to frontdoor@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0