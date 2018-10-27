Paul church shows ‘I Can Only Imagine’
PAUL — The Hope Community Church is offering a free showing of the movie, “I Can Only Imagine,” at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the church, 25 N. Fourth St. E., Paul.
The church is also holding a children’s coat drive during the movie.
Unitarian Universalists study ‘Freedom of Religion’
TWIN FALLS — America was founded on the belief that we should be free of religious persecution. How has that worked out for the country? It actually got off to a bumpy start with one religious group, the Puritans, putting witches to death.
Most of our laws today are based on Judeo-Christian beliefs. How does this fit with Unitarian Universalists’ beliefs? How much separation of church and state is acceptable, and where do we think it is going from here?
The public is welcome to hear Olen Foreman’s presentation on the topic at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. The congregation meets at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W. near County West, Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys. Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is in the rear of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Hollister Presbyterians host Harvest Potluck
Dinner
HOLLISTER — The Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Harvest Potluck Dinner following the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at the church, 2461 Central Ave., Hollister. The Rev. Janne Goldbeck will be the worship service speaker.
A session meeting will follow the dinner. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call Linda at 208-733-9183.
Fall series ‘Living the Questions’ concludes
at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — Ascension Episcopal Church will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., with the Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck presiding. Childcare for children five and younger will be from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Refreshments and Christian Education for children and adults will be held after the service from 10:15 to 11 a.m.
Raffle tickets and Advent calendars to support the Neighbors in Need program will be available before and after worship on Sunday. Tickets also can be purchased at the church office from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The raffle will begin at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls. You do not need to be present to win.
Sunday afternoon from 4 to 5:30 p.m., the fall series “Living the Questions” will conclude with a video/discussion of “Out Into the World: Challenges Facing Today’s Christians.” This year-long interdenominational study will resume in January. Clergy from the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Our Savior Lutheran Church and First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls are facilitating the study.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension which is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Hagerman church hosts Harvest Festival today
HAGERMAN — Enjoy an evening with friends at the Hagerman Community of Christ Church’s annual Harvest Festival Dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the church fellowship hall, 211 E. Orchard St., Hagerman.
The menu is a homecooked turkey dinner with all the trimmings — turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, drinks and pumpkin or apple pie. A variety of hand-crafted items will be on sale throughout the evening.
The cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and children younger than six free.
Our Savior Lutherans host Holiday Festival
TWIN FALLS — Our Savior Lutheran Church will hold its 11th annual Holiday Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls.
The festival will feature handmade Christmas gifts from local crafters, artisans and Our Savior Lutheran members. Ascension Episcopal Church will also raffle off many items to benefit Neighbors in Need.
Admission is a nonperishable food item or cash donation for the Neighbors in Need Ministry which benefits Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.