Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘Healing’

It’s been a hard year for all of us with pandemic fears and grief, social upheaval, political destruction, hurricanes, fires, and floods. We are weary to the bone, in need of healing. In this Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service we turn to Leonard Cohen’s song “Come Healing” which offers a balm for our weary hearts and souls.

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.

