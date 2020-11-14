Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘Healing’
It’s been a hard year for all of us with pandemic fears and grief, social upheaval, political destruction, hurricanes, fires, and floods. We are weary to the bone, in need of healing. In this Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service we turn to Leonard Cohen’s song “Come Healing” which offers a balm for our weary hearts and souls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.
Ascension Reads; Diocesan Convention this weekend
There will be no in-person worship services at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, Saturday and Sunday.
The annual Convention of the Episcopal Diocese of Idaho will be live-streamed beginning Friday. The entire diocese will meet online for the Diocesan Convention Eucharist with sermon by Bishop Brian Thom at 10 a.m. Sunday on the Diocesan YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UCwHbdCk-iD3LciyEPvYp6OA. If the link does not work, go directly to YouTube and search for Episcopal Diocese of Idaho.
On Sunday afternoon, Ascension Reads, a Christian book study, will be held via Zoom at 4 p.m. Participants will be discussing the book “What Do We Do with the Bible” by Richard Rohr. To request an invitation to participate, contact rob@episcopaltwinfalls.org.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
