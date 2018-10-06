Kimberly Methodists host turkey dinner
KIMBERLY — Crossroads United Methodist Church will host its 87th annual turkey dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly.
Take-out and drive-through services will be available. A recommended donation of $8 will be appreciated.
For more information, call 208-423-4311.
Family History Center changes hours, lists classes
TWIN FALLS — The Family History Center hours will change beginning Oct. 16. Days will remain the same, but hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Groups can still schedule to be there until 9 p.m. Saturday’s schedule will not be affected.
See community.familysearch.org and familysearch.org/discovery for more family history resources.
For a class schedule, go to docs.google.com/document/d/12dvLuF_tqYbtYKs-EwmOsdotJz8j8J-DWfmynps9PiA/.
October in-gathering at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — During the month of October, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will collect toiletries for school children: shampoo, soap, deodorant, brushes/combs, toothpaste/toothbrushes, etc. Items will be taken in November to the annual Idaho Diocesan Convention for distribution to schools in the western part of Idaho.
Sunday morning worship will be at 9 a.m. at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., with the Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck presiding. Child care for children five and younger will begin at 8:45 a.m. A fellowship coffee will follow the service.
Sunday Afternoon Religious Study will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall, continuing the “Living the Questions” curriculum.
Djembe drumming — simple drumming in community — will meet from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Everyone is invited. Call 208-961-1349 with questions or if you need a drum.
On Thursday, Bible Study will meet from 11 a.m. to noon, led by the Revs. Schoeck and discussing the Bible readings and themes for the upcoming Sunday.
All are welcome for worship, study or fellowship at Ascension which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Unitarian Universalists events
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W. near the old hospital, Twin Falls. Malcolm Metzler will speak on “How the ‘Hell’ Got Into Religion.”
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is in the rear of the building.
On Saturdays beginning Oct. 20, the Rev. Elizabeth Greene will be teaching a class called “The Shared Pulpit” — encouraging participants to feel comfortable presenting on Sunday mornings and helping them feel grounded in their own spirit and congregational commitment.
See photos from the 25th-anniversary celebration at magicvalleyuu.org/category/photos.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Rock Creek holds Fall Fest
TWIN FALLS — The Rock Creek Community Church will host a Fall Fest of music and readings at 7 p.m. today at the church, 262 Fifth Ave. E. Twin Falls. This free event will feature encouraging Christian music from the congregation and bands from area churches.
There will also be a seminary featuring Grace and Lance Earl from Rockland at 6 p.m. Sunday. The subject will be their journey into grace.
For more information, call Pastor Mark Browne at 208-734-5268.
Baha’is host Prayers for All
TWIN FALLS — The Baha’i Faith of Twin Falls will host Prayers for All at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at Max Newlin’s home, 328 Seventh Ave. E., Twin Falls. This month’s theme will be “Racial Harmony.”
Prayers will be read from “Bhagavad Gita,” Buddhist Scripture, Christian Scripture, Jewish Scripture, the “Quran” and “Baha’i Prayers.” Discussion will follow without proselytizing and with respect for all viewpoints.
For more information, call 208-221-8621.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.