Buhl churches share service
BUHL — The Buhl Methodist Church has invited the Buhl Presbyterian and Trinity Episcopal churches to a joint service at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at the church, 908 Maple St., Buhl.
Pastor Blake Walsh of the Presbyterian Church will be the speaker. Following the service, a pot luck luncheon will be hosted by the Methodists.
Enjoy this shared worship and the opportunity to visit with friends.
Unitarian Universalists study covenants vs. creeds
TWIN FALLS — Visit the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W. near the old hospital, Twin Falls. Guest preacher Kacee O’Connor will speak on the significance of belonging to a covenant-based liberal faith.
O’Connor is a member of the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. She serves on the Social Justice Council which strives to shine the light of a liberal faith and a justice-centered religious community to make a positive difference in the world.
Unitarian Universalists do not adhere to prescriptive dogmas and doctrines, but rather are guided by basic principles including respect for the democratic process. The faith honors the differing paths individuals travel.
Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys. Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is in the rear of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Having a healthy mind in a toxic world
TWIN FALLS — Saint Ignatius Orthodox Christian Church invites the public to a special presentation from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at the church, 181 Morrison St., Twin Falls.
Hilber Nelson, a licensed therapist in Twin Falls, will present a distinctively Christian perspective on becoming mentally fit. Through discussion and participation, you will develop a view of where psychological distress comes from, learn and conduct effective mind/body coping skills you can use at home, and learn what helps humans heal emotionally and spiritually. There will be time for questions, answers and refreshments following the event.
Bostocks present concert
TWIN FALLS — Greg and Glenda Bostock will perform a heart-moving concert of worship and praise at the 10 a.m. service Sunday at the Rock Creek Community Church, 262 Fifth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Sunday Bible Study will start at 9 a.m. There will be coffee and fellowship after the service.
Originally from Twin Falls, the Bostocks now work full-time in worship and evangelism — based out of Shreveport, La.
The concert is free; a special offering for their mission to Viet Nam will be appreciated. For more information, call 208-734-5268.
Kimberly Methodists host outside worship
TWIN FALLS — Crossroads United Methodist Church will hold a worship service and pot-luck lunch at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Centennial Waterfront Park, Canyon Springs Road, Twin Falls.
The public is welcome, bring a friend. For more information, call 208-423-4311.
Wendell churches hosted prayer event for children
WENDELL — Faith communities in Wendell joined together Sunday to pray for the safety and well-being of schools and children in this time of irrational acts of violence. Patti Anderson, a parent and a substitute teacher, conceived of the event which involved parents, schools and the community.
Participants first met at the Wendell Elementary School doors where they sang “How Great Thou Art” to unify the group. They then moved to the middle and high schools.
At each school, a song was followed by a prayer which included teachers — that they might teach effectively and be sensitive to the needs and personal struggles of children; for the parents — that they might have an increase of love and a greater desire to support their children; for the coaches — that they might have a greater ability to direct the athletes without negativity and avoid injury; and for the administrators — that they might recognize their important role in guiding school policy. Also included were the mentally-stressed who might consider violence in the schools or to the children — that they might be foiled in their attempts to harm.
Pastor Gary Westra of New Life Community Church, Pastor Kevin Anderson of Living Waters Presbyterian Church, and Stake President David Gines representing the two wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, led the events. With over 150 in attendance, it was a gathering filled with purpose.
Djembe Drumming at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites members of the community to participate in “Drums not Tums” at 6:45 p.m. Monday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
Drumming is good for the mind and body — done in community, with much shared laughter. The rhythms are lively and quick-to-learn by watching and listening. Call 208-961-1349 for more information or if you need a drum supplied. Djembe Drumming takes place on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
Holy Communion will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday, with Reverends Lauren and Rob Schoeck presiding. Childcare for children seven and younger will begin at 8:45 a.m. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.
This will be the final Sunday for the in-gathering of school supplies for children in the Twin Falls School District. Items gathered will be blessed at the worship service and taken to the school district administration office for distribution.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Pastor Brian Vriesman retires
TWIN FALLS — Pastor Brian Vriesman is retiring after 40 years of ministry. The last 34 years were at Twin Falls Reformed Church.
In June of 1984, Vriesman and his wife Lori moved from Minnesota for him to become the youth pastor at TFRC. He was immediately loved by the students he worked with. In 1989, after the retirement of its senior pastor, Vriesman became the lead pastor at TFRC — a role he has held since.
Vriesman brought an endless stream of creative thought and energy to TFRC’s Sunday morning worship services. Under his leadership, the total ministry population of TFRC grew from 380 people to 1,959 people. Vriesman led TFRC on a number of building projects that enhanced the church’s ministry effectiveness. Today TFRC’s nearly 20-acre campus, located across the street from St. Luke’s hospital, has two buildings which hold a worship center, gymnasium, pre-school/daycare, after-school program and numerous other community facilities.
Making an impact in the community and around the world has been of high value for Vriesman. He has personally served and led others to serve in Paint Magic, Salvation Army, Relay for Life, Valley House, as well as children’s organizations in Malawi and Thailand. Working with visionary leaders, Vriesman assisted in the start-ups of three Magic Valley non-profits: Mustard Seed Thrift Store, Magic Valley School of Performing Arts and the Mustard Tree Wellness Clinic.
In addition to the impact he made at TFRC, Vriesman and his wife raised four amazing children: Nicole, Kim, Brett and Kelly and have six beloved grandchildren. Throughout all of these amazing accomplishments, Vriesman has always been a down-to-earth, humble guy. He has always had a genuine love and care for everyone he has encountered and a passionate desire to become more like Jesus.
Vriesman’s last Sunday morning service is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. While he plans to remain in Twin Falls in his retirement, TFRC will certainly miss his pastoral leadership.
