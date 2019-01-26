Lighthouse Pentecostal hosts concert with Greens
FILER — Reflections of Love Ministries, Kathy and Ron Green, will be in concert at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church for the 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. services Sunday at the church, 500 W. Fifth St.
If you enjoy traditional hymns, southern gospel and country gospel music, you will enjoy the Greens. They have ministered for 36 years — traveling and sharing the gospel through music, sharing that God is a God of second chances.
Enjoy an evening of foot-stomping hand-clapping music that will stir the heart and soul. A love offering will be appreciated.
For more information, call 208-543-4647.
Magic Valley Unitarian Universalists explore becoming more present
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to explore “Staying Awake: a Dialogue With the Writings of Poet and Author Mark Nepo.” The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E.
Nepo, a New York Times bestselling author and award-winning poet, inspires readers and seekers everywhere to live a deeper and more authentic life. In Sunday’s presentation, attendees will reflect on ways to become more present in our daily lives.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel.
Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote justice, equality and compassion in human relations, the inherent worth and dignity of every person, and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Hollister Presbyterians hold annual meeting
HOLLISTER — The Presbyterian Church will hold its annual congregational meeting following the 11 a.m. worship service and potluck dinner Sunday at the church, 2461 Central Ave.
Jane Goldbeck will be the speaker. Visitors are invited to attend. For more information, call Linda at 208-733-9183.
Annual meeting at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will hold its annual all-parish meeting following the worship service Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N. New vestry members and delegates to Diocesan Convention will be elected, and reports from all programs and parish committees will be available in written form. The congregation is asked to bring a light brunch snack to share. Everyone is invited to attend.
The Sunday worship service of Holy Communion will be at 9 a.m. Child care for children five and younger will be available from 8:45 a.m. through the service. Ascension Café will not meet this week.
This is the final Sunday for the in-gathering of new or gently used children’s books for the Twin Falls School District. These donations will be given to students to take home, read and re-read to help them perfect their reading fluency scores.
From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, “Living the Questions” will continue at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls. All are welcome at this video discussion series which helps people explore the future of Christianity and what a meaningful faith can look like.
Drums-Not-Tums Drumming will be held from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the church. There is no charge for this community drumming class. If you need a drum supplied, call 208-961-1349.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped-accessible. for more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
First Baptist Church welcomes new pastor
TWIN FALLS — Dr. Gary Bassham will preach his first sermon Feb. 3 at the First Baptist Church. He comes from Eugene, Ore.
Bassham’s references and work experience include over 40 years of ordained gospel ministry as a church planter and turn-around pastor, in long-term pastorates and transitional senior pastor ministry. He retired from full-time ministry in 2012. Since then, Bassham has served as interim transitional pastor at four locations — having much success in that regard.
