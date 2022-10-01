Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Finding strength when there’s nothing left

This week Timothy Ellis, the new intern minister for the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, will be joining us for the first time. Timothy is joining us after completing a Master’s of Divinity from Harvard Divinity School and has served two other congregations in the Boston, Massachusetts area. Timothy will speak on finding sources of strength when it feels like there’s nothing left.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service October 2nd.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Sunday worship at Ascension; Blessing of the animals; public invited

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to the annual Blessing of the Animals and pet food drive from 3-4:30 p.m., Sunday, in honor of St. Francis. All species are welcome. Please bring animals caged or on leash. The blessings and service will take place in the courtyard of the church.

Pet food for the Magic Valley Humane Society/TF Animal Shelter will also be collected. The greatest need is for dog and cat food. Cash donations to the Animal Shelter will be used for veterinary care. Dry pet food which has been opened can also be accepted

The community is also invited to Sunday worship of Holy Communion at 9 a.m., followed by an all-parish potluck brunch.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.