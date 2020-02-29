Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

‘Wisdom of the Condor’

In 2018, Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Intern Minister Mary Beth Bolin and her son went on a pilgrimage to see a California Condor flying freely in the wild. The spirit of that condor subsequently shepherded her into a time of liberation and healing that continues to unfold, and is bringing her back to her own roots of wisdom. Mary Beth will reflect upon the sources of wisdom and healing to which we each have access, and how we can connect with our own roots in order to bring healing to ourselves and the world, while honoring the infinite variety of our paths.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Please remember to continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who may need it.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls.

For further information, call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

