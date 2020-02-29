Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

‘Wisdom of the Condor’
In 2018, Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Intern Minister Mary Beth Bolin and her son went on a pilgrimage to see a California Condor flying freely in the wild. The spirit of that condor subsequently shepherded her into a time of liberation and healing that continues to unfold, and is bringing her back to her own roots of wisdom. Mary Beth will reflect upon the sources of wisdom and healing to which we each have access, and how we can connect with our own roots in order to bring healing to ourselves and the world, while honoring the infinite variety of our paths.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Please remember to continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who may need it.
Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls.
For further information, call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
Ascension to offer contemplative Lenten retreat
On Saturday, March 14, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will host a Contemplative Lenten Retreat at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The retreat is titled “Be Still and Know…” and will be facilitated by Kimberlee Peifer and Jonathan Bancroft Colon. This retreat will be an opportunity to take a break from the demands of our daily routines, to slow down, and to engage in different forms of contemplative prayer as a way to grow in our spiritual lives. Contemplative prayer can take on many different forms; from active body movement or daily activities like woodworking, to stillness and silence in meditation or icon gazing, each provide a different pathway to experience and encounter the Divine. Through the regular practice of contemplative prayer, we become more aware of how God is moving in and around us and is present to us in even the most mundane moments of life.
Kimberlee and Jonathan are experienced retreat leaders and teachers of contemplative prayer practices, and they will lead us through different contemplative prayer practices, as together we seek to hear God calling us into a deeper relationship. These are not new practices or borrowed from other faith traditions, but contemplative practices that are integral parts of our Christian tradition; begun in Jesus, refined by the desert mothers and fathers, and continuously refined to this day by women and men across all denominations who seek God in the silence.
The retreat will close with a contemplative Choral Evensong; a service of evening prayers, psalms, and canticles set to music with choral chanting and congregational singing. This Choral Evensong will start at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the entire community. This service will feature the local choral group the Choir Guys. They will debut two pieces commissioned for this service by their music director, Daniel Gawthrop.
This retreat is open to anyone seeking a moment of respite and renewal in the midst of this busy world. The cost is $30, which includes all materials and a simple lunch. Space is limited to 70 participants for the retreat, so register online at episcopaltwinfalls.org by March 9 to reserve your spot before it fills up.
Crossroads Methodists to have special musical worship service
Crossroads United Methodist Church will celebrate the first Sunday of Lent with special music by John Nilsen, a pianist and guitarist recording artist. Join us and enjoy his talented gift of music at the 10:30 am worship. Crossroads United Methodist Church is at 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly. For more information, call 208-423-4311.
Thursdays in Lent at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. worship service on this First Sunday of Lent. Healing Prayer will be offered during the service. Nursery care for children under 5 years is available from 8:45 a.m. until after the service. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.
Thursdays in Lent, a mid-week evening program of fellowship, reflection and prayer, will begin on March 5. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 5:45 p.m. with a contribution to the potluck supper. The evening will consist of a small group table meal followed by a video/discussion period, introduction of a weekly practice, and conclude with a very short worship service, ending the evening at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome. Come as you are, bring what you can.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Lenten lunches offered in Buhl
The Buhl United Methodist Church will host Lenten Lunches on Wednesdays during Lent. Soup and sandwiches will be served and the community is invited to join on March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1 at 908 Maple, Buhl.
Filer Methodists to hold sale
The Filer United Methodist Church will hold a basement sale on from 3 to 7 p.m. March 6 and 9 a.m. to 2p.m. March 7. There will be stained glass windows, bench pews, a pool table, vintage record players, a projector, children’s easels, books, clothes and more. Check it out at the corner of 5th and Union in Filer.
Castleford First Baptist Church welcomes new pastor and hosts installation ceremony
Pastor David Shoobridge started his ministry with First Baptist Church of Castleford Oct. 24. Shoobridge has extensive experience leading churches during interim periods and has conducted three interim pastorates since 2012 in New York and Pennsylvania. Prior to that, he was the lead pastor for St. Peter’s Evangelical United Church of Christ in Kewanee, Illinois. During his tenure in Kewanee, he developed and ran a free community meal program. Anyone needing a hot meal regardless of their income levels or social standing could share in nourishment once a week with one another and receive prayer and ministry. Twelve local churches and local vendors helped with the project.
Shoobridge has extensive knowledge of rural and small-town communities and has spent his entire ministry career developing and discerning how to bring Christ and His message to people in these communities. He also specializes in children’s and youth ministries, helping the churches he has served reach youth in each of their settings.
His wife, Caroline, has worked alongside David in ministry. She has a master’s in addiction counseling and her undergrad is in Christian ministry and psychology.
“Everybody has a story and everyone deserves to be respected and listened to,” Shoobridge said. “I am especially open to those in recovery, those with mental illness and those with disability issues. We are all God’s children. God has called us to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all who will listen. I am especially called to preach the Word of God and to make it relevant to our times. We are also called to be God’s hands and feet, to care for all of His children and to live lives worthy of Jesus’ sacrifice.”
An installation service for Pastor Shoobridge is planned for Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. at the Castleford First Baptist Church and the public is encouraged to come. Weekly services are on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. and everyone is always invited and welcome to attend.