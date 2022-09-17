Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Our unrepresentative democracy and the Constitution

On September 17th, 1787, the Framers of the Constitution concluded their work in Philadelphia by signing the document that would soon bind us together in common enterprise and community. Then, as now, there is still much work to be done to build and strengthen our union. In 2004, the US Congress passed a law providing for a recognition of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day every September 17th. This occasion gives us the opportunity to reflect on our progress toward “a more perfect union”.

Join congregant and CSI Associate Professor, Perri Gardner, for a discussion of our shared values and principles as enshrined in the US Constitution. This service will take a special focus on the legislative branch (Article I), and its enduring struggle to represent the large, diverse, and changing American people. Pocket Constitutions will be distributed to all members, friends, and visitors.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service September 18th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Episcopal Worship; Ascension Labyrinth Open

All are welcome for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. Sunday. Childcare may be available; children are welcome in the worship service. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service. Services are online as well as in person. To view, go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension has an outdoor labyrinth which is open to the public for walking meditation, located behind the church on the North side. Children must be accompanied by an adult. There are also a few benches available for those who would prefer to sit rather than walk. To assist newcomers, suggested steps for walking the labyrinth are posted in the labyrinth garden.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.