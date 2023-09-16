Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Speaking Truth to Power: Understanding the First Amendment

On September 17th, 1787, the Framers of the Constitution concluded their work in Philadelphia by signing the document that would soon bind us together in common enterprise and community. Then, as now, there is still much work to be done to build and strengthen our union. In 2004, the U.S. Congress passed a law providing for a recognition of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day every September 17th. This occasion gives us the opportunity to reflect on our progress toward “a more perfect union”.

Join congregant and CSI Associate Professor Perri Gardner for a discussion of our shared values and principles as enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. This service will take a special focus on our 1st Amendment freedoms of expression and speech. Pocket Constitutions will be distributed to all members, friends, and visitors!

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls, as well as on ZOOM beginning at 10:30 a.m.

To access ZOOM, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign-in information. In the subject line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed — or none at all — immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible.

Please park at the rear of the building or on the street. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

For further information, please call 208-420-1345 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites you to a celebration of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. All are welcome at Ascension’s services of worship, including children.

Ascension Church’s Sunday service is available online at Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” The building is handicapped accessible and located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or 208-733-1248.

During the month of September, Ascension Church is gathering pet food to be given to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Bring your donations of pet food to the church on any Sunday between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The Blessing of the Animals free event (weather permitting) will be held outside on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at 3 p.m., at Ascension Church Courtyard. Everyone from the community is invited to come with pets. All species are welcome; please bring animals caged or leashed. Let us know if you plan to attend so we have enough blessing scarves and catnip. It is a popular and fun event. Don’t miss it!

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

209 Fifth Ave. N.

Pastor: Don Hammond

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

Everyone is Welcome!

Community Outreach: Sandwich Saturday — Free bag lunch at 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday (Sept. 16) located outside the church.

Blessing Box — always available. Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Located outside the church entrance.