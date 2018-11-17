Twin Falls Methodists hold Holiday Bazaar
TWIN FALLS — The United Methodist Church will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the church, 360 Shoshone St. E.
The event will present local crafts and homemade baked goods and will host local small businesses.
Boy Scout Troop 67 will sell loaded fried potato lunches featuring your choice of toppings.
For more information, call 208-733-5872 or email tffumc@gmail.com.
Unitarian Universalists present ‘Stone Soup’
TWIN FALLS — Members of the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will present a reading and performance of the story “Stone Soup” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The congregation meets at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W. near County West. Following the service, there will be a soup potluck.
The public is welcome at this inter-generational service — suitable for all ages. Attendees are asked to bring a can of food or a monetary donation for the Idaho Food Bank.
Child care is available.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Buhl Methodists and Presbyterians worship together
BUHL — The United Methodist Church will worship with their neighbors at the First Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. Sunday at 516 Main St. Rev. Penny Hodges will preach. There will be a potluck after worship.
In-gathering at Ascension for Gifts of Love
TWIN FALLS — The November in-gathering at Ascension Episcopal Church is for Gifts of Love, a local non-profit program. Now in its 21st year, Gifts of Love provides a wide variety of books, decorative or smaller items — in new or like-new condition — to four local care facilities where residents are able to select gifts to give to family members. Gifts for all ages are welcome, as well as gift-wrapping supplies and monetary donations.
Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls, with the Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck presiding. Nursery care for children five and younger will be offered from 8:45 a.m. until after worship.
Following the service, Ascension Café, the adult discussion group, will meet in the parish hall; children’s Sunday School will be in the youth room of the education wing.
Bible Study will be from 11 a.m. to noon to discuss the Bible readings and themes for the upcoming Sunday, led by the Schoecks.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Twin Falls Methodists host Wednesday mini-concerts
TWIN FALLS — Brown Bag Mini-Concerts will return for a holiday series at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Short organ concerts will be held at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays — Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12 and 19.
Bring a sack lunch and relax in the sanctuary to celebrate the holidays with local organists. For more information, call 208-733-5872 or email tffumc@gmail.com.
Twin Falls Lutherans celebrate Refugee Recognition Sunday
TWIN FALLS — Our Savior Lutheran Church invites the public to Refugee Recognition Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the church, 464 Carriage Lane N. The worship service will give thanks for the contributions of refugees to our community and ask God’s help for the millions of people displaced from their homes and countries by violence or hunger.
Joseph Lupumba will share a message considering “Who is My Neighbor?” based on the Parable of the Good Samaritan. Special music and liturgy will be presented.
