Unitarian Universalists study where we go from here
TWIN FALLS — As the climate changes, global warming accelerates and the calls for immediate and dramatic action become more strident, Anne Martin poses the question, “Where do we go from here?” In her sermon on Sunday, she will explore the consequences of ignoring the problem and doing nothing. She will present a vision for the future in which we mobilize our resources like we did during WWII and create a new world where all mankind and all living beings thrive and prosper.
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys. Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Catholics begin RCIA classes Sept. 19
TWIN FALLS — St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church will begin a new year of classes for the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults. The first session will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in the parish hall, 212 Seventh Ave. E., Twin Falls. Weekly sessions will run from September through May. The high point will be the Easter vigil — Holy Saturday — on April 11. The initiation program is for any adult interested in learning more about the Catholic faith and especially for those who wish to join the church. It is also for adults who were baptized Catholic but never received any or all of the following sacraments: Holy Eucharist, Reconciliation or Confirmation.
Where is the Holy Spirit leading you? Find out on this faith-filled journey. For more information, call Mike Havener at 208-490-3465 or Katy Touchette at 208-293-2343.
Program year begins at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate baptisms and the start of the new program year at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Nursery care for children younger than 5 years will be available from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Sundaes on Sunday will be offered during fellowship time following the service.
Ascension Studies will resume for the fall from 4 to 5:45 p.m. Sunday to study the apostle Paul’s second and third missionary journeys. This will be the first of a six-week study. The book “Paul: A Biography” by N.T. Wright will be discussed Oct. 27. All are welcome to participate in any or all of these Sunday afternoon studies.
Djembe Drumming with Robby Fox will meet from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday. Participants will pay a fee of $10. If you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Prayers for All is today
TWIN FALLS — It’s the first Saturday of the month, hence Prayers for All — sponsored by the Baha’i Faith of Twin Falls. Meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Max Newlin’s home, 328 Seventh Ave. E. This month’s them is “Human Rights.”
Celebrate by praying for everyone from different faith perspectives. Study world Christian religions including Coptic Christianity, Pentecostalism, Mormonism, Jehovah’s Witness beliefs, Baptist Christianity, Seventh-Day Adventist beliefs and Christian Science.
Prayers from “Bhagavad Vita,” “Quran,” “Baha’i Prayers” and Buddhist, Christian and Jewish scriptures will be read. Discussion will follow without proselytizing and with respect for all viewpoints. For more information, call 208-221-8621.
