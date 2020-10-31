Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

All Saints Sunday at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will celebrate All Saints Day at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. All Saints Day is recognized throughout the world honoring all saints of the church who have died, including the saints in our own families and lives. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service.

Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.

In addition, for those remaining at home, a live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

