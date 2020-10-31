Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

All Saints Sunday at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will celebrate All Saints Day at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. All Saints Day is recognized throughout the world honoring all saints of the church who have died, including the saints in our own families and lives. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service.
Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
In addition, for those remaining at home, a live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online service: “Turning the Tide: What Matters in This Moment”
We’ve worked so hard to get to this moment: Election Day 2020. It doesn’t feel real: millions of votes have already been cast, and many won’t even be counted until after Nov. 3. Yet even though we’re moving in slow motion, we know that everything is about to change. What is worth saving in this democracy? And how do we go forward, no matter what the results turn out to be?
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to discuss this online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For instructions on how to enter the online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join the service.
Greg and Glenda Bostock offer Magic Valley concert
Greg and Glenda Bostock merge the international language of music and video, adding inspiring visuals to their soul-stirring music and life-changing testimonies. Many of their songs and videos have been used nationally and internationally bringing hope to people all around the world.
After being stranded in Vietnam due to the pandemic, the Bostocks experienced the feeling of being trapped abroad, only to discover God had them exactly where they needed to be.
The Bostocks are bringing the message that God’s promises are true and He will never leave us or forsake us. If God is for us, who can be against us?
Join the Bostocks as they share a message of hope found in Jesus Christ through anointed music and testimonies! Admission is free, but this ministry is funded through contributions and monthly support. As a 501©(3) non-profit organization, donations are tax-deductible.
For more information, go to blastoffmusic.org.
The concert will be 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 at Rock Creek Community Church, 262 Fifth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Call 208-734-5268 for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!