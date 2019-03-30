Magic Valley Ministries gather for worship
BUHL — The United Methodist Churches of Buhl, Filer, Hagerman, Wendell and Jerome share ministry and mission in rural Magic Valley and gather together for worship whenever there is a fifth Sunday in a month. They will gather for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Buhl United Methodist Church, 908 Maple St. Rev. Penny Hodges will preach and Rev. Mike Hollomon will assist in leading worship.
An enchilada lunch will follow worship. Visitors are asked to bring a dessert to share. Anyone interested in experiencing or exploring traditional United Methodist worship in a relaxed style is welcome to attend.
Sunday is also UMCOR Sunday. A special offering will be taken to support the United Methodist Committee on Relief which is the humanitarian and development arm of the United Methodist Church. This offering covers all the administrative costs of UMCOR so that when donations are made for specific disasters or ministries, all of those donations go to assistance.
For more information, call 208-324-2981 or email ummvmoffice@gmail.com.
Rose Sunday at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Rose Sunday with Holy Communion at 9 a.m. at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N. Nursery care for children younger than five will be from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. A fellowship coffee hour and Christian Education for adults and children will follow the service.
Knit Us Together, the handwork group, meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in the classroom wing of the church. Bible Study meets on Thursdays from 11 to noon in the Memorial Room.
On April 4, Thursdays in Lent continues with a short worship service of Evening Prayer at 5:30 p.m., followed by Soup Supper at 6 p.m. Lenten Study, “God for Us: Rediscovering the Meaning of Lent and Easter,” will follow from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome for any part of the evening. A free-will offering for Soup Supper will be appreciated.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Unitarian Universalists explore living wholeheartedly
TWIN FALLS — Synonyms for “wholehearted” are many: ardent, avid, eager, enthused, fervent, gung-ho, impassioned, zealous, lively, earnest, unrestrained, and on and on. But is living with a whole heart more than living in the hearty manner these words imply?
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E. Patricia Heeb, member of the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, will deliver her message about living wholeheartedly.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Easter services at Magic Valley Bible Church
TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Bible Church will hold its Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. April 19 at the church, 204 Main Ave. W. The service will commemorate Jesus’ sacrificial death on the cross with Communion and Pastor Bear’s sermon, “The Theological Implications of the Cross of Christ.”
The Easter Sunday service will be at 9 a.m. April 21 at the church, to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus through music and the preaching of the Word. Church youth will lead worship. The sermon will be “Jesus: The Resurrection and the Life,” taken from John 11:25–26. There will be a potluck meal following the service.
For more information, call 208-733-5248 or email mvbc@mvbibletf.org.
