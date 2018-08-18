Hollister Presbyterians dedicate window
HOLLISTER — The Hollister Presbyterian Church will dedicate the Nelson Family stained-glass window at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 2461 Central Ave., Hollister.
Pastor Jim Sommer will give the message and do the dedication. There will be a time of fellowship and refreshments following the service. Visitors are welcome.
There will be no worship service on Sept. 2 due to the Twin Falls County Fair.
For more information, call Linda at 208-733-9183.
Unitarian Universalists explore “Staying Put”
TWIN FALLS — In a world that is spinning faster and faster, it seems that we must run quicker and jump higher to accomplish more, in less time. Our time becomes more fragmented by the many distractions that our modern way of life throws at us.
What would happen then if we simply stopped and stayed in that moment of time until the next thing occurred to us?
Anne Martin, in her sermon “Staying Put,” will explore the risks and rewards of stopping to attend to what’s in front of us now, as opposed to pushing on toward some imagined and unknowable future.
The public is welcome to hear her speak at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W. near the old hospital, Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys. Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is in the rear of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Ascension hosts blessing of backpacks and labyrinth walk
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. The Reverends Lauren and Rob Schoeck will preside.
A Blessing of the Backpacks will take place during the service. Children are invited to bring their school backpacks, supplies and lunch boxes. Teachers and administrators are invited to bring lesson plans or calendars for a blessing, as well.
Childcare for children seven and younger will begin at 8:45 a.m. A fellowship coffee hour will be held after worship.
Ascension invites the community to the monthly Summer Evening Labyrinth Walk at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the outside labyrinth, northeast of the church. Docents will be available to answer questions. All are invited, regardless of experience. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Everyone is welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Burley Presbyterians hold yard sale
BURLEY — The First Presbyterian Church will host its Deacon Yard Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at the church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley.
For more information, call 208-678-5131.
