Neighbors in Need fundraiser is today
TWIN FALLS — Neighbors in Need, a community outreach program of Ascension Episcopal Church in Twin Falls, will have raffle items on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Festival at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The drawing will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. You do not need to be present to win.
Raffle items will include an oak hall tree, a 50-inch Sony TV, suede coat, maple bar stools, Lego biplane kit, wall quilts, knitted scarves and hats, jewelry and framed pictures. Advent calendars will also be for sale, with prices ranging from $4 to $10, and will be available at both churches.
The Neighbors in Need program works with Magic Valley social service agencies to provide food boxes and limited financial assistance for local families.
Bahai’s will hold celebrations
TWIN FALLS — The Bahai’s of Twin Falls will host the birth of the Bab, the forerunner who announced the prophet founder of the Bahai’ faith, with an event at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1071 Borah Ave. W., Twin Falls.
The Bahai’s will also host the birth of Baha’u’lla’h, the prophet founder of the Bahai’ faith. This event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at 484 Rosewood Drive E., Twin Falls.
The public is invited to both of these birthday anniversary celebrations.
For more information, contact Max Newlin at 208-221-8621.
Unitarians to discuss Meditations of Emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus
Many people have found The Meditations of the Emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus useful in trying to live a good life in difficult circumstances.
For Mark McGinnis, member of the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, the difficult circumstances take two forms: first, the persistent physical pain he experiences; second, the emotional pain of living in what is perceived as an unjust, and cruel social system.
McGinnis will address these concerns during the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services of the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalists Fellowship at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Avenue West in Twin Falls.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building. Child care is available.
For further information, contact Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
