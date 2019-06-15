TWIN FALLS — Salt & Light Radio Inc. has announced its newest radio frequency, 101.7 FM—K269D, in Twin Falls.
This frequency is an FM translator of Salt & Light Radio’s primary AM signal KTFI—1270 AM and reaches nearly the entire Magic Valley from its broadcast tower on the Jerome Butte.
Salt & Light Radio is a Catholic lay radio apostolate and Idaho corporation with 501c3 federal nonprofit status established in 2009.
The station is primarily listener-supported, along with local corporate underwriting.
Its 24-hour programming is mainly provided through the Eternal Word Television Network along with several locally produced programs for listeners throughout southern Idaho.
Its mission is “To evangelize and teach, through multi-media communications, the Gospel of Jesus Christ with the fullness of truth of the Catholic Church.
The corporation strives to be Salt & Light, Mt. 5: 13-16, to all to promote and build up Christ’s body, the Church.”
For a full program schedule, go to saltandlightradio.com or the Facebook site.
To make a tax-deductible contribution, call 208-344-4774 or mail to Salt & Light Radio Inc., P.O. Box 714, Boise, ID 83701.
