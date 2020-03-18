Catholic, Episcopal dioceses suspend worship services in Idaho

“We want to reassure the Catholic faithful of our diocese that the lights are on for them should they choose to come to our churches for private prayer or confession,” he said. “Priests will continue to celebrate the Eucharist privately, to pray for the Church, the world, our people, and for special intentions.”

A non-public Mass will also be livestreamed each Sunday from a location that will be announced later on catholicidaho.org. The bishop encouraged the state’s Catholics to follow the livestream or an EWTN telecast each Sunday “in order to maintain their unity with the universal Church, and to be able to participate in the cycle of readings and prayers for the liturgical season.”

“All Catholics in the Diocese, in a sign of our spiritual communion, are asked to accept this decision in the spirit of this Lenten season of sacrifice,” the bishop said. “We can use this opportunity to draw closer to the Lord, to unite our sufferings with His, to pray for all who are impacted by this virus and to be aware of opportunities to help our neighbors wherever needed.”