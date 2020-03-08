Burley resident writes book on Holy Spirit

Burley resident Dr. H. Eugene Soulsby, retired chiropractor after four decades of practice, is now a published author. The book, “The Role of the Holy Spirit in Worship,” published by Christian Faith Publishing, is now available on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble Booksellers, iTunes, Bam! Books-A-Million, Russell Books, your local bookstores and YouTube (check out the book trailer on YouTube). Dr. Soulsby will be in Twin Falls for a book signing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Barnes and Noble, 1239 Pole Line Road E.