Sister Kinzlee Bowers, the daughter of Kent and Shalise Bowers, has been called to serve in the Costa Rica San Jose West Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She will speak at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Pella Second Ward building. She will report to the Mexico Missionary Training Center.
