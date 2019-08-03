{{featured_button_text}}
Greg and Glenda Bostock

The Bostocks

 COURTESY OF THE BOSTOCKS

BUHL — Greg and Glenda Bostock will share music and testimonies at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. Admission is by donation. For more information, call 208-543-9959.

The Bostocks were born and raised in the Northwest. Attending high school together in Buhl, they met through music and have been singing together ever since.

They have traveled to Vietnam for 22 years and were recently appointed executive directors of an organization called Mission Vietnam.

Future local events featuring the Bostocks are as follows:

  • Sept. 29 — 10 a.m., Mountain View Christian Center, 317 Mountain View Lane, Burley. For more information, call 208-678-5460.
  • Oct. 6 — 10 a.m., Rock Creek Community Church, 262 Fifth Ave. E., Twin Falls. For more information, call 208-734-5268.
  • Oct. 26 — 6 p.m., Community Concert at Full Life Family church, 143 Locust St. N., Twin Falls.
  • Oct. 27 — 10:30 a.m., Full Life Family Church. For more information, call 208-733-5349.

