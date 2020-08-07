Boise church officially removes Confederate window. ‘It never belonged in this place.’

Cathedral of the Rockies leadership previously placed a “We Repent” banner over the stained-glass window inside, as well as a second sign on the church lawn. In emails to church members and in statements made to the Idaho Statesman, church leaders said the repentance was for their church’s “complicity in white supremacy” and expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Because of coronavirus concerns, the outdoors service was very small. Church leaders from the Cathedral of the Rockies, Stanovsky, state Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb and Philip Thompson of the Idaho Black History Museum at a short “service of lament and repentance”

At Friday’s service, church leaders acknowledged they had been slow to recognize how the window hurt Black community members.

“I confess that when I learned about these images in the United Methodist Church, I acted too slowly to name them as racist, and to encourage their removal,” Stanovsky said.

The church had originally intended to remove only Lee’s image from the window, leaving Washington and Lincoln’s images intact, before deciding the process would be too difficult. The entire window was removed from the church on Friday and officially donated to the Idaho Black History Museum in Boise, where it will be displayed as an educational tool for visitors.