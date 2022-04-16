An Easter Message: A hope that the world can change and love will win

Easter is here again! As a Pastor, Easter is a very full day — from Sunrise at Shoshone Falls, to leading worship at 11 am, to hiding eggs down on the trails at Auger Falls and handing out gift cards at the trailhead at 4 p.m. — Easter is sort of a whirlwind of celebration!

I know that for many Easter is filled with scheduling dinner with friends/family, Easter Egg hunts for the young ones (and over-zealous adults), and an amalgam of symbols and traditions: chocolate rabbits which lay technicolor candy-filled eggs and hide them, technicolor baskets filled with fake grass and goodies, bright spring colors and images of flowers, chicks, puppies, and baby animals of all varieties — Easter can seem a celebration which mirrors what Parker Palmer would describe as “the flamboyance of Spring: a great giveaway of blooming beyond all necessity and reason — done, it would appear, for no reason other than the sheer joy of it.”

And in the middle of this, we have many remembering the story of Jesus: Entering Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, surrounded by prostitutes and tax collectors, riding in on the colt of a donkey (there’s another baby animal!) to symbolize a leader coming in peace, all while on the other side of town Pilate marched in on a warhorse surrounded by an army. During this Passover festival Jerusalem swelled from 40,000 to 200,000+, as oppressed people gathered to celebrate the legends of their ancestors’ liberation. In the midst of it all, Jesus is found advocating for the voiceless and ostracized among them.

Many Christians celebrate key moments from this week, like Jesus celebrating the Passover feast with his 12 young friends, his arrest in the garden that night, and his execution on Friday. Jesus is all but lynched by an angry crowd, ultimately receiving the death penalty from the roman government. Chocolate Bunnies laying technicolor candy-filled eggs might be an odd story, but to say “There is a force of love and creativity so strong and pervasive that it influences everything, and this Divine Spirit was manifested in a human, Jesus, who was not only poor and oppressed, but was publicly executed…” that’s an odd story. To say that on Good Friday we find God not outside of humanity’s suffering, but embodied as a victim of violence God-self, that’s an odd picture.

This Cruciform God, this divine victim of violence, is laid in the grave, and the earliest account of that Easter morning we have leaves us at a cliff-hanger, with Mary and the other women having discovered the empty tomb, and the author ending with “afterward Jesus himself sent out through them, from east to west, the sacred and imperishable proclamation of eternal salvation.” What’s all that amount to? Hope, for the hopeless. A message to the poor, oppressed, victimized, and marginalized- Love, creativity, and justice are more powerful than death. A realistic message of hope: not an empty promise that we can avoid all suffering, but hope that a commitment to love will ultimately pay off. A hope that, even though there will be dark days of suffering, the world can change and love will win.

This flamboyant springtime celebration, although not original to this story of Jesus, fits it well. What better picture of hope than the great give away of spring? Springtime’s ridiculous celebration of generosity invites us to live lives of reckless love, creativity, and justice. Chocolate egg laying bunnies, stories of the self-sacrificing God, and the absurd beauty of spring — maybe we could see all of these as an invitation to live lives of absurd love and beauty ourselves.

