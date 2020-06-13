A Boise church ‘repents’ and will remove a Confederate icon. Are others in Idaho next?

At the urging of community members, the mostly white leaders and congregation of the Cathedral of the Rockies, the downtown campus of the Boise First United Methodist Church, said the time is now for their church.

“It’s not about removing sinners from the window,” Anders told the Statesman on Thursday, “but about removing a racist symbol that clearly says to some people that you’re less than, and that you’re not really welcome.”

Phillip Thompson, the executive director of the Idaho Black History Museum, is one of many people who have been urging church leaders to address the window since 2017.

“If they feel apologies are necessary, that’s well and good,” Thompson said. “But what they really need is tangible, palpable action to rectify it, not just talk about it.”

Why is the image of a Confederate general in an Idaho church?

The image of the commander of the Confederate armed forces during the Civil War has stood in the church undisturbed, and often unnoticed, for more than half a century.