TWIN FALLS — Halloween has the ability to transform the mundane into the resplendent.
Tired old football pads become brilliant gladiator armor or a plastic spoon changes into a stiff robotic antenna. This holiday turns the ordinary into fun.
With Halloween less than two weeks away, we turned to costume designers in Twin Falls to get advice on how to make inspired homemade costumes.
For James Haycock, costumes are a way of life. He cut his teeth on costume designing while studying at Carnegie Mellon University. He interned under Hollywood costume designer John David Ridge. He has worked as the drama teacher for 16 years at Twin Falls High School.
“Costumes are a universal thing,” Haycock said. “Everyone adorns their body with something. It’s a subtle way of showing who we are. We connect. It can be an unnoticeable detail on a costume, but it shouldn’t be taken lightly.”
Haycock will create sketches of what he wants a costume to look like and that will be floating around his mind while looking for pieces to use.
Three things needed for the perfect costume are textiles, paint and hot glue, he said. When making costumes, he suggests starting early to give yourself time for the details; when you see something you might need for your costume, get it.
And the most important thing is to be something that you want to be, he said.
“For me, it always has to come from a personal place,” Haycock said. “That passion will drive you through the stores. Avoid Pinterest and Google and guides. Get creative. It’s entirely yours. That way you will stand out. It’s a chance to live again and be a child.”
Repurposed items are king when making homemade costumes. Penni Aufderheide worked as the costume designer for the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s productions of “The Pirates of Penzance“ and “The Producers.” When designing costumes for shows, she always tries to find items that can be repurposed for other shows to maximize her budget. Keep in mind that just because you didn’t find the exact item you wanted doesn’t mean it can’t be turned into something else, she said. Make sure to visit your own closet to find things that can be reused for a costume.
Creativity is a must when making a costume.
Carol Hill, the costume designer for the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors,“ suggests visiting thrift stores to find different parts for costumes. Make sure to hold onto items like buttons or ribbons because they can always be used for next year’s costume, she said.
“It’s extremely gratifying because you don’t look like anyone else,” Hill said. “It feels good to stand out and avoid whatever the trendy thing is.”
More tips for making an amazing Halloween costume:
Use what you have or buy used: Go to your closet and you’ll most likely find the makings of a Halloween costume. Have those old ripped up jeans that you can’t just can’t seem to get rid of? Paint yourself green and suddenly you’ve become the Hulk.
Thrift stores like Goodwill, Once Upon A Child or Deseret Industries will offer affordable Halloween costumes. Once Upon A Child has youth costumes that range from $8 to $20.
Goodwill’s website, goodwill.org/halloween, offers makeup tutorials and explores costumes by theme. If you want to dress creepy and kooky or mysterious and spooky, Goodwill has you covered.
Do it yourself: The internet has made it easier than ever to find creative costume ideas. Places like Pinterest, Etsy or the online sites of Jo-Ann’s and Michael’s have tons of ideas. Jo-Ann’s has broadened its assortment to include more ready-made accessories such as tutus and joann.com/halloween-headquarters has guides on how to make Halloween craft costumes. These instructions range on skill level and crafting time.
One-stop shop: Walmart and Target have a Halloween destination where customers can find Halloween decor and costumes all in one place. These costumes feature the most popular trends; expect plenty of Marvel superheroes and Disney princesses here. Typical prices for Halloween costumes range from $15 to $50.
