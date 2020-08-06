Rocky Gale Duncan
BURLEY—A viewing for friends and family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. A live webcast of the service will be available and a link to the webcast will be posted at: https://www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com/Obituary.aspx?ID=8371 . Those who attend the service in person are encouraged to bring a chair and a shade umbrella for their comfort. Due to COVID-19 recommendations, it is requested that those attending the viewing or the graveside service wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Scott Dell Taylor
GOODING—The family would like to invite family and friends to join us in a final Celebration of Life at the Gooding Country Club on the evening of Friday August 7, 2020 with a hosted bar starting at 5:00 PM. You are welcome to bring your favorite stories, pictures, and//or dish to share as food will also be provided. Thank you and much love to the Harrison Hope Hospice and Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Carolina Jasso ReynoldsKIMBERLY—Rosary Services will be held on Friday, August 7th at 6pm at St. Edwards Catholic Church 161 6th Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301.Graveside Services will be held Saturday, August 8th at 1pm at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Jesus (Jesse) Torrez RodriguezRUPERT—A private family Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, at Grace Church in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. A private family viewing will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Highway 24 in Rupert. Due to Covid 19, we ask that anyone attending services practice social distancing and wear masks. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
Ward Clifford TooneGOODING—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Gooding Golf Course.
Ralph “Fatsy” VaughnRICHFIELD—There will be a graveside service August 8, at 11 am at the Richfield cemetery. Celebration of life will continue at the American Legion Hall afterwards. During Covid-19, we ask that you stay home if sick. Please socially distance while outside and bring a mask for inside… unless you prefer to party with Fatsy sooner than later.
Richard Fay “Dick” YoungKIMBERLY -A celebration of life, will be held at 6:30 PM on August 8, 2020 at the home of Dick and Judy. (masks and distancing encouraged) Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Sally Matthews McMurrayOAKLEY—A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00—7:00PM on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11:00AM Monday, Aug. 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley, with Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Due to the mandated 99-person-or-less attendance policy at a Church service, the funeral service at the Church is intended to be for family members only, while the many dear friends are invited to view the service via a live webcast that will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Those attending the services at the Church or at the funeral home will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. If one feels uncomfortable in wearing a mask, simply remember Sally in your thoughts and our family in your prayers and enjoy the comfort of being in your own home where you can participate via the live webcast of the service.
Norman Dale SchorzmanRUPERT—A Memorial Service is planned for Monday, August 10, 2020 on the Schorzman Farm at 148 W. 300 N, Rupert. Friends are invited to attend a “Chili Dog” picnic at Noon, hosted by the Rupert “Red Hat Ladies”.
Michael Wayne Miller, JrTWIN FALLS—Graveside service at 3 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls; a viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 9th at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
William Floyd (Bill) ArmstrongRUPERT—The family will have a Celebration of Life for him at his home (52 E 100 S, Rupert) on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1-5 PM with military services at 3 PM. His home was his little piece of Heaven and he loved when family and friends gathered there. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
