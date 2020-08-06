Jesus (Jesse) Torrez RodriguezRUPERT—A private family Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, at Grace Church in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. A private family viewing will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Highway 24 in Rupert. Due to Covid 19, we ask that anyone attending services practice social distancing and wear masks. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.

Ward Clifford TooneGOODING—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Gooding Golf Course.

Ralph “Fatsy” VaughnRICHFIELD—There will be a graveside service August 8, at 11 am at the Richfield cemetery. Celebration of life will continue at the American Legion Hall afterwards. During Covid-19, we ask that you stay home if sick. Please socially distance while outside and bring a mask for inside… unless you prefer to party with Fatsy sooner than later.

Richard Fay “Dick” YoungKIMBERLY -A celebration of life, will be held at 6:30 PM on August 8, 2020 at the home of Dick and Judy. (masks and distancing encouraged) Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.