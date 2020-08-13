× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gabriel Luke Austin

OAKELY—Funeral services will be at the Oakley, ID Stake Center on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A celebration of Gabe’s life and dinner will follow at the Oakley City Park (no limits on attendance and the community is invited), beginning at 5 p.m. until dusk with fireworks to follow.

Francisca Rebeca Longoria

GLENNS FERRY—Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Limerick Catholic Church with graveside service concluding at Glenn Rest Cemetery, Glenns Ferry, Idaho.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rebeca’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Leon Hubsmith

DIETRICH—A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:30 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel 404 West B Street in Shoshone. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 1:00 pm at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone.

Luterio Rodriguez Jr.