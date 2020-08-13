You have permission to edit this article.
Gabriel Luke Austin

OAKELY—Funeral services will be at the Oakley, ID Stake Center on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A celebration of Gabe’s life and dinner will follow at the Oakley City Park (no limits on attendance and the community is invited), beginning at 5 p.m. until dusk with fireworks to follow.

Francisca Rebeca Longoria

GLENNS FERRY—Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Limerick Catholic Church with graveside service concluding at Glenn Rest Cemetery, Glenns Ferry, Idaho.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rebeca’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Leon Hubsmith

DIETRICH—A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:30 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel 404 West B Street in Shoshone. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 1:00 pm at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone.

Luterio Rodriguez Jr.

TWIN FALLS—A viewing for Luterio Rodriguez Jr. will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on August 8, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. A graveside service and burial will be held at the Sunset Cemetery to lay his ashes with his father. Those services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020. There will be a dinner to follow where we can celebrate his life and share all the many memories we all have.

Larry Edward Christenson

BURLEY—A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at View Cemetery, located at 600 S. 700 W., of Burley. A live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Diane Palmer Martinez

WENDELL—A Celebration of Life Potluck will be held Saturday, August 15th from 5 to 8 with a short service starting at 6:00 p.m. located at 503 West Ave C, Jerome Idaho. Cremation is under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

