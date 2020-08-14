You have permission to edit this article.
Larry Edward Christenson

BURLEY - A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at View Cemetery, located at 600 S. 700 W., of Burley. A live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Diane Palmer Martinez

WENDELL - A Celebration of Life Potluck will be held Saturday, August 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a short service starting at 6 p.m. located at 503 West Ave C, Jerome Idaho. Cremation is under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

