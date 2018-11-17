Darrel Craythorn
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 19 at the Rupert 3rd Ward building, 526 South F Street, Rupert. Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, Rupert and from 10 until 10”45 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church.
Arthur “Milo” Packer
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Service is Monday, November 19th, starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Legion Hall. Services are under the care of Demaray Funeral Chapel.
Earl Gene Mitchell
RUPERT—Funeral services will be on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Francis, Utah. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Jack Lekey
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of life at a memorial service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 20 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls.
Kelly Schroeder
BLISS—Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Bliss High School Gym in Bliss, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
