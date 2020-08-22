× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deaths and Services

Robert Aja—A private family service will be held. A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the American Legion Hall in Hagerman, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Helen Irene Jackson, 95, of Homedale and formerly of Jerome, died August 9, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. August 27, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. August 28, 2020 at the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

Debbie Kay Koch, 60, a longtime resident of Twin Falls, passed away at Davita Dialysis Center in Twin Falls, Idaho on August 19, 2020. Visitation for Debbie will be held, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly, RD. Twin Falls, ID with a Celebration of Debbie’s life, August 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID.