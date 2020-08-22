Deaths and Services
Robert Aja—A private family service will be held. A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the American Legion Hall in Hagerman, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Helen Irene Jackson, 95, of Homedale and formerly of Jerome, died August 9, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. August 27, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. August 28, 2020 at the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Debbie Kay Koch, 60, a longtime resident of Twin Falls, passed away at Davita Dialysis Center in Twin Falls, Idaho on August 19, 2020. Visitation for Debbie will be held, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly, RD. Twin Falls, ID with a Celebration of Debbie’s life, August 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID.
Walter Ray Petersen, M.D., a well-known medical doctor and beloved church leader, passed away in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the age of 86. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Jay M. Ostler, 50, of Jerome passed away August 19, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Jerome Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave E, Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.
Patricia “Pat” Alvey, 82, of Twin Falls, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Steven Beer, 62, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday August 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Rod Glauner, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Ron Rogers, 78, a resident of Nampa and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Meridian. Local funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
