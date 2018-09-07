Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Revola Dalling

Revola Dalling

 COURTESY PHOTO

BURLEY — Revola Dalling will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sept. 8.

An open house celebration was held in Boise.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments