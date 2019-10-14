HAILEY — Stella was anxious. She trained for this for months. She traveled from Washington to be at this competition.
If anyone came up to her, she burst with unfiltered energy that was in dire need of getting out of her system. She would jump up on the stranger with an excited hello. She needed to get this energy out of her. She needed to get out on that field already.
The four-year-old border collie sat and waited for her turn to sprint across the field and direct the aimless sheep to where they needed to go. If Stella didn’t do it then who would?
It was finally her turn to get rid of all of this energy she had bottled inside of her.
Wednesday through Sunday, the Wood River Valley hosted the 23rd annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival. It’s a celebration of all things sheep — sheering demonstrations were hosted every 30 minutes, chefs from around the world spoke on different ways to cook lamb and, of course, almost 2,000 sheep ruled Main Street of Ketchum on Sunday. The yearly tradition has won awards and is touted as one of the best fall festivals in the U.S. It has grown in the number of vendors and visitors each year, said Laura Drake, the festival’s executive director. It was nearly impossible to not revel in Basque history by paying respect to the important livestock.
“If you don’t celebrate it, you’ll lose it,” Drake said. “You’ll lose the storytellers. You’ll lose the history.”
There is an unspoken champion of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival: the ones who keep the sheep inline for the whole event — the sheepdogs. Nothing is more emblematic of the role dogs play in this event more than the sheepdog trials.
This event is a chance for the top 20 percent of sheepdog competitors to head to next year’s national finals, said Jaenne Surrett, the assistant coordinator for the Sheepdog Trials. These trials started as a challenge to see who had the better dog, but they evolved into tests of discipline and finesse, Surrett said. The goal of these herding events is relatively simple — the dog must move five sheep around a field through fences and into a pin under the instructions of their handler. The dogs can’t bite the heels of the sheep and can bite only if in self-defense.
You have free articles remaining.
The dogs, while approachable and friendly, are athletes first and foremost, Surrett said. The dogs often don’t make for the best pets due to their high energy and need to work, she said.
Saturday, the day of the Sheepdog Trials in Sun Valley, Ray Crabtree announced the event in a whispered tone comparable to golf commentator. The entire atmosphere of the event was hushed. The sidelines were relatively quiet, and applause would creep out when the sheep successfully walked through gates.
Stella and her handler Vickey Romero walked onto the large open field. Romero held the only tools she would need: a shepherd’s crook in one hand and her whistle in the other. The round started, and Stella sprinted around the edge of the pasture. Romero stayed silent and let Stella take control. A good handler is quiet and trusts the instincts of their dogs to pick up the sheep, said Linda DeJong, the secretary of the sheepdog trials.
DeJong sat off to the side and collected the scores after each round. She has been involved in the sheepdog competitions since 1997 and is the first to admit she talks a big game, but in practice, handling is tough. Every sheep has an agenda. An expert handler can see when a sheep is about to stray and will instruct the dog to guide it back to the group before it gets too far, DeJong said.
“It’s the drive that you have to train the dog,” DeJong said. “The goal is to make it look like it’s the sheep’s idea to go through the course.”
Stella moved around the sheep, making sure they stayed in a group. Her moves were erratic, but the sheep were walking a straight line, which was the desired goal. The first gate came up, and the eager dog did her best to make the maverick animals move through the paneling to no avail. The second fence came up. This time the border collie got all five sheep through, which resulted in a round of applause. There was only one chance to go through each fence. Romero would whistle whenever a sheep would stray.
There is more at work to a sheepdog trial than just a dog herding. The owner and dog are working as a team, DeJong said. After a few minutes of Stella anxiously moving every sheep into the pen, the round ended. Stella, still young, has time to improve and grow in her skill.
“It’s us against the sheep,” DeJong said. “This is all about establishing a relationship with the dog and sheep where the dog says ‘I am he or she that must be obliged, and my word is law.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.