Life, love and sports

Sports have a way of bringing people together.

From uniting as a team to gathering around a television to watch the big game, people bond over sports.

Sometimes, that bond runs deeper than expected.

For one couple, sports was not only the spark that ignited their relationship but the connection that has carried their love across state lines.

Another couple’s story didn’t begin with sports, but their mutual passion to play has strengthened the love that they share.

Despite coaching opposing teams, this couple shows that the cooperative qualities of competition overpower even the strongest of rivalries.

Love is often found in the most unexpected of places.

In this Big Story, we’ll look at just how true that statement is. Whether they’re playing to stay close to one another or competing against each other, these couples prove that sports can unite people on and off the field.

See The Big Story, Page D1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0