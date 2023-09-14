THURSDAY

Radio club meeting

The Mini-Cassia Area Amateur Radio Club holds its meetings at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Rupert Police Department Conference Room, 633 Fremont Street in Rupert.

FRIDAY

Snake River Elks Lodge dinner

The Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 East 200 South, Jerome, offers dinner every Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is open to the public. Menu includes your choice of a New York Steak grilled to order, or other entree. Cost is under $25/plate, and proceeds support local charitable projects. A full bar is offered. See its website calendar for menu choices.

FRIDAY to SEPT. 30

Little Mermaid

Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid will be live on stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Twin Falls from Sept. 15 through Sept. 30. Visit orpheumtwinfalls.com for details.

Fiddling master

JJQ will perform songs and tunes led by fiddling master Jenni from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N. in Twin Falls. Jon, Jenni, and Quin will perform a variety of musical genres.

Piano performance

Sam Rotman, a pianist who has performed over 3,300 concerts in 61 countries, will perform works by Mozart, the French composer Debussy and the Russian composer Rachmaninoff from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 East Ave. A, Jerome. After the performance, he will give a short testimonial on how he became a “Jew for Jesus.” A free-will offering plate will be passed.

Tophouse

TopHouse will perform at 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N in Twin Falls. The group is a Montana-raised Americana/folk band made up of Jesse Davis, Joe Larson, Will Cook, and Andy LaFave.

Kids 2 Kids Grief Group

Youth ages 6-17, and parents/guardians, who mourn the death of a loved one are invited to attend the monthly K2K evening grief group held at the BKG Grief Center, 459 Shoup Ave. in Twin Falls. The evening includes a dinner at 6:30 pm, breakout groups for parents/guardians, children/teens with theme related activities and interactions. There is no charge for the event. Check-in begins at 6:15 pm and evening concludes at 8:30 pm

SATURDAY

Free 5K run/walk

A free 5K Parkrun takes place each Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitors Center. Meet at 7:50 a.m. for an 8 a.m. start time.

Tour of City Park

Join Twin Falls librarian Jennifer Hills for a walk around City Park at 9:30 a.m. This 90-minute walking tour will help you learn more about the buildings and landmarks that make up the City Park Historic District. Wear sunscreen and sturdy shoes.

Concert

Whip Wilson, an American singer/songwriter hailing from the Laguna Mountains of Southern California will perform at Koto Brewing Company at 9 p.m. Wilson has opened for numerous artists and bands with his Smokey tenor and Smokey style of writing.

Back to Church Sunday

National Back to Church Sunday takes place at the Kimberly Christian Church, 307 Madison St. E. in Kimberly. Services begin at 9:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.. There will be a waffle bar breakfast during coffee connect time from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Children’s church options are available for nursery age through 5th grade.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Vendor show

The Hwy 93 Vendor Show will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mountain View Barn, 392 East 300 South, Jerome. For more information, text or call 208-280-3453.

TUESDAY

Reptile Revue

Experience the Herrett Center’s most popular education program from 6 to 7 p.m. Families will learn about the characteristics of reptiles and have the chance to meet some of the Herrett Center’s snakes and lizards in person.