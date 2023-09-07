THURSDAY

Jerome Police Department open house

The Jerome Police Department will hold a ribbon-cutting and open house at its new police department from 6 to 8 p.m. at 223 First Ave. E. in Jerome. Refreshments will be served.

FRIDAY

Flag fundraising dinner

A dinner before the Kimberly High School football game will raise money toward the purchase of a flag to fly over the Snake River Canyon for each year’s Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial. Dinner at the middle school, which will include hot dogs and bratwursts, starts at 5 p.m., followed by the flag debut at 6:45 and kick-off at 7 p.m.

Elks Lodge dinner

The Snake River Elks Lodge, at 412 E. 200 S. in Jerome, offers dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday. Our menu includes a choice of a New York Steak, grilled to order, or other entree. Cost is under $25 per plate, and proceeds support our local charitable projects. We also offer a full bar. See the lodge’s website calendar for menu choices.

SATURDAY

Celebrate Grandparents Day

Stop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., for our Grandparents Day Celebration! We’ll have lots of activities for kids and grandparents to do together. If grandparents are long-distance, no worries! We’ll have activities that kids can send in the mail or do over the phone.

Rim2Rim Race

The Rim2Rim, a fundraising event for Habitat for Humanity, is a race that begins and ends deep in the Snake River Canyon at the prestigious Blue Lakes Country Club’s Bass Lake. A walk version is also available, and a gourmet lunch is served afterward by the Blue Lakes Country Club. Registration deadline is Friday. Visit habitatmagicvalley.org/events for more information and register at runsignup.com.

Botanical garden guided tour

Join Orton Botanical Garden Guided Tours at 10 a.m. Saturdays for a guided tour of the garden highlighting plants in bloom, native Idaho species, and answering questions on how to successfully incorporate drought-tolerant plants in your home landscaping. Free of charge, at 867 Filer Ave. W.

Pooch Splash

The 12th Annual Pooch Splash, a fundraiser for People For Pets — Twin Falls Animal Shelter, takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have fun, food, and wet dogs! Pooch Splash is held at Dierkes Lake near Twin Falls. Tickets will be on sale the day of the event and at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

True Crime Comedy Show

True Crime Comedy Show, with two shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. in Twin Falls, brings the television phenomenon to the stage, with a dark comedic twist. The source material is real, but the rest of the action is entirely made up on the spot.

Jerome Band fundraiser

Jerome High School will host a one-day mattress sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the school to raise money for its band program and students. There will be more than 25 name-brand mattress floor models on display in the school gym for customers to try, as well as premium bedding accessories, luxury pillows and sheets, adjustable power bases, and more.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The free annual event begins at 10 a.m. at the College of Southern Idaho to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Save A Life Barn Dance

Hiatus Ranch of Idaho Inc. and Sky Ranch Idaho is hosting a “Save a Life” fundraiser from 3 to 10 p.m. at the ranch, 215 E. 520 N. in Shoshone. All proceeds will go toward paying for retreats in its residential programs and or care of the therapy animals we use for our programs. There will be a food truck, kids activities, adult activities, raffles, give-aways, a silent auction, and a barn dance.

Magic Valley Iris Society

The Magic Valley Iris Society will meet at 1 p.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr. N., Twin Falls. There will be a short meeting, door prizes and guest speaker Gary Clark, from Missoula, Montana, who will give a two-hour presentation on making artistic arrangements. For the hands-on demonstration, you will need a 10-inch-tall vase with a two-inch opening. Bring some filler material for your vase.

Live music

One Trick Pony, a Simon and Garfunkel cover band, will perform from 9 to 11 p.m. at Koto Brewing, 156 Main Ave N, in Twin Falls.

Family movie matinee

See a free family movie matinee at 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. To find out what’s playing, visit the library and pick up a calendar, or call 208-733-2964, ext. 2.

SUNDAY

Bands at the Bridge

The Bands at the Bridge event, hosted by Love Yourself, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, is an annual gathering for spreading hope and awareness while offering resources and information on help for mental health struggles. Schedule: Golds Gym Outdoor Zumba from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m., 6 p.m. presentation of the flag, 6:15 p.m. “Love Yourself” message. Music will be provided by the Kimberly Road band.

MONDAY

Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial

The annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Twin Falls Visitors Center with a U.S. Air Force flyover, 21-gun salute, armed forces displays, music by the Heath Clark Band and food vendors.

Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

The Rupert Elks Lodge #2106, 85 S. 200 W., will host Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest as they ride across the U.S. to honor fallen soldiers all the way to Arlington National Cemetery. The lodge will welcome the riders at 5:30 p.m. and will have a dinner at 6:30 p.m., along with a patriotic program at 7:30 p.m. All veterans and active military members and their families are encouraged to attend. For more information and tickets, contact Anna Workman at 208-670-4413.

National Day of Service

Volunteers are invited to help clean gravestones and markers from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls, on the National Day of Service 9-11. Bring gloves, a linoleum knife, spade and/or shovels, if possible.

THURSDAY

Mini-Cassia Amateur Radio Monthly Meeting

The local Mini-Cassia Amateur Radio Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Rupert Police Department Conference Room, 633 Fremont St., Rupert, unless otherwise announced on its website.