The Jewish High Holy Days, also known as the Days of Awe, include both Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) and the days in between the two holidays.

Although these two holy days are only eight days apart on the calendar, they could not be more different in theme.

Rosh Hashanah is a time when we celebrate the creation of the world that God gave us. We celebrate the new year at synagogue with prayer, the lighting of candles, the sounding of the shofar and the eating of sweet foods (which symbolize the hope and promise for a sweet new year). In case you were wondering, the shofar is a hollowed-out ram horn that sounds like a trumpet. When you hear the 100 intense blasts of a shofar, it makes you stop and listen to the voice inside you and calls you to a time of repentance.

Rosh Hashanah is a day of judgment, when God considers our past year’s actions and deeds and decides what our next year will hold. God weighs our past with our future and (we hope) inscribes us in the Book of Life for the upcoming year.

The eight days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are the most difficult days for most Jews. If you have thought badly about your neighbor, gossiped in the breakroom at work or acted falsely against someone, these Days of Awe can be very long.

In Jewish tradition, you don’t just ask God to forgive your sins. You must first directly ask those that you have sinned against for their forgiveness. The purpose for this tradition is to help us recognize that it is easy to sin and very difficult to rectify those sins. In today’s world, we have so many electronic apps which make it easier for us to gossip and post falsehoods about others. Thus, our list of sins can expand exponentially and asking for forgiveness can be quite a lengthy task.

Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is the holiest and most somber day of the Jewish year. It is a time of total fasting, i.e. no food or water for 24 hours. The day is devoted to repentance for the sins that we committed during the previous year. Yom Kippur is a time to focus our hearts and minds on our relationship with other people and foremost our relationship with God. It is also the time that we ask God for forgiveness of our sins. We pray, we reflect and we promise to do better in the new year.

As the sound of the last blast of shofar signals the end of Yom Kippur and the Days of Awe, we imagine that the gates of heaven are closing until the next year. We hope that, with repentance and forgiveness, we have been sealed in the Book of Life for another year.

The High Holidays are joyful and intense. They fill us with hope that the coming year will bring us peace and a better world.