Prepare to unleash your laughter at an entertaining piano bar spectacle produced and performed by Amy Trail, who promises a wild night of hysterics and humor in Hailey.

“I wanted to put something together that was a little bit beyond the norm of what I do because when I worked in the piano bar, we had a certain guideline to keep to,” Trail told the Times-News. “We weren’t allowed to cuss on stage. We weren’t allowed to get too blue, too bawdy.

“I was eager to put together a show that didn’t have those parameters.”

Trail is hosting a pajama-themed piano bar show from 8 to 11 p.m. July 22 at The Mint. Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite pair of PJs. Winners displaying the best jammies will be awarded fun prizes.

Trail spent nearly 20 years in New Orleans professionally performing for audiences. She played the piano and sang four hours every weekday. With more than a decade of stage experience, she learned the trade of making jokes and improvisation.

“It was bright shining moments of astounding pleasure and amazement,” she said.

Trail previously staged a two-hour piano bar show at The Mint last winter with the encouragement of her close friend Nicole Stivers and her husband, Michael.

Now, she is planning a PJ party with musical tunes, adult humor and song requests. She credits Stivers for the PJ concept. It represents the gig’s casual and playful spirit.

“All of that practice and all of that learning has made it so there is like an inner running-joke monologue that’s in my brain at all times,” she said. “And normally I’ll filter it like when I’m at work or in mixed crowds or wherever.

“So when I’m performing, I don’t do that. I don’t filter. Really, whatever pops in my head, I’m probably going to say it over the mic.”

Trail was born and raised in Jerome where she was regularly exposed to church music. She learned to play the piano early in her childhood. Her interest in music, however, only began to grow around the ages of 11 or 12 when she began to rediscover music by herself, she told the Times-News.

She attended the College of Southern Idaho for two years before graduating with a bachelors in jazz voice from the University of New Orleans. She served audiences in New Orleans’ Pat O’Brien’s with her charismatic performances.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted her musical routine. Along with the businesses that were forced to shut down, her bar closed its doors and she stopped performing.

Trail moved to Boise with her family in 2021 once she received a position as the instructional designer for St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. She occasionally plays once a month at a local piano bar.

She hopes to create a comical three-hour production next month.

“I would advise anybody who is remotely interested in coming to come to this one because there may not be another one,” Trail said.

“I might get kicked out of the state, I don’t know.”

