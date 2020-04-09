Lewiston, 5:19 p.m., April 2

The lights are off and all is quiet inside the sports and sushi bar at Zany Graze as General Manager Morgan Segebartt (left) waits for an order of sushi to be finished by Issac Crow. Although chairs are on top of tables and the lights are off in the eating areas, the kitchen is humming with takeout and delivery orders and the lobby is filled with drivers from a variety of food delivery companies. Despite COVID-19 forcing many hospitality workers to lose their jobs, a number of restaurants have done their best to find different ways for their employees to still find hours.