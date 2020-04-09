Lewiston, 11:41 a.m., April 2

Signs of encouragement were posted on the windows of a Lewiston school bus while children walk by with their sack meals at a stop near Booth Hall at Lewiston High School. On Thursday, the Lewiston School District distributed 276 meals with the five buses that made 60 stops around town. It’s the first time the district has used buses to deliver meals to its students. The service supplements three grab-and-go meal sites that served 651 meals Thursday. The new service will continue through the statewide “soft closure” of schools scheduled to last through at least April 20. Teachers and district staff help deliver the meals. “Everyone wants someone to care for you and that’s part of the reason we wanted to be on this route, so we can see our kids and be able to connect with them,” said Andrew Cole, a special education instructor at Whitman Elementary School.