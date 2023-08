Jed Lewis of Declo has been called to the Iowa City, Iowa, Mission, proselyting in the Marshallese language.

Lewis will be speaking at 9 a.m. Sunday in the Albion Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will begin training Aug. 28 at home and will report Sept. 6 to the Provo MTC. He is the son of Michael and Sherry Lewis of Declo.