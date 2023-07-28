Our group of conservationists advocating for native wildlife recently received a redacted mortality report from Idaho Fish and Game that contained the following comments gleaned from the last eight years of prolific wolf killing:

"Unmarked and unchecked traps, more than 72 hours"

"Buckshot in back, unhealed wounds. Ran over once with snow machine."

"Stabbed, later found to have a bullet wound near the shoulder in hide"

“Many wolves with teeth shattered or no teeth from chewing on traps”

"Compound fracture left front foot while struggling in trap. died of sepsis following release."

"Snare still attached. broke Wildlife Service snare ~ 2 wks ago. severe laceration around neck w/maggot infestation. died am or previous evening."

“Pregnant female with 6 pups "recovered from body cavity." (2016).

Wolf report spawns debate over population, hunting Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' annual wolf report sparked debate over the animals' population, how they are counted, upcoming hunting seasons and a new wolf management plan.

Many of these perpetrators were financially rewarded for the kill through a trapping organization that receives state grants and contracts for killing — your native wildlife.

While I can barely read these comments without crying from the heartbreak of it, I wonder how people can inflict such violence on a species whose kind has been living on Idaho land for eons, that is solidly part of Idaho’s traditions, and that exhibits strong family bonds and other attributes similar to ours.

Way before humans introduced domestic livestock, wolves existed side by side with their prey. Conservation biologists have understood the importance of predators to any ecosystem for decades now, yet the wolf slaughter goes on, delivering unimaginable and relentless misery and suffering. We MUST change this.

Please let IDFG know: This slaughter is not wildlife management based on science or ethics!

Christine Gertschen

Hailey