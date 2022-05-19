Letter: We need our court system starting with the Supreme Court

You might say that I am a fan of Mr. Levin — or you might say that there is nothing else to watch on Sunday night! But whatever it is, he sure knows his stuff! On the 15th he had taken on the worrisome task that has become the beginning of the destruction of our Supreme Court! Knowing that that sounds really like an awful thing to happen, all we have to do is look at the news and see the display, right in front of their residences, of people with all kinds of demeaning signs and sometimes shouting for attention. These actions are actually illegal! This law should be enforced! The Supreme Court has been with us from our beginning. Personally, I realize their importance in our system. Our nation is a nation of rules and they are stabilized by our Justices. That makes our system work! We need laws to keep us the great country that we can be. Most of those words were given by our former U.S. Solicitor Judge, Ken Starr. Then a young Republican from Utah, Mike Lee, who had written a book he called "Saving Nine" was introduced. His attention was to the history of the Court. At the end of his very interesting presentation about the Court, he mentions that the word Abortion is never mentioned except to say that each State should make their own decision on that matter! Surely we can see the logic here! We need our court system starting with the Supreme Court! It is our American way to greatness! Let us not forget what they have meant to us all these years!