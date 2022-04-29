Letter: Vote for Martin Adams for Cassia County assessor

I have known Martin Adams for over twenty-five years. He has always been honest, hardworking, trustworthy and fair in everything he does. He has an excellent work ethic and is a great community member of Cassia County. He has many years of experience as a Cassia County appraiser and additional experience as the chief deputy assessor. The experience he has and the person he is makes him the perfect choice for Cassia County Assessor. Please join me in voting for Martin Adams.