Letter to the Editor: Trump Should Bear the Consequences

Trump Should Bear the Consequences

With McCarthy attacking Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney for being “Pelosi Republicans,” I would say the comment suggests anyone in the Republican party that has any integrity remaining and the ability to tell the truth becomes vilified and a target of suppression (following Trumpism), because they will probably say what happened on Jan. 6 is not acceptable.

And shouldn’t that be obvious? How have we as a nation been so uprooted from reality and basic concepts of decency that a lawless riot and attack on the Capitol building, the people occupying it, and the democratic process would not be deemed reprehensible, unacceptable and contrary to democratic precepts? It’s not as if a solid evidence base is not available to substantiate the occurrence of events on that sickening day in our history, for there are hours and hours of video that verifies what happened. (No Mr. Trump the rioters were not hugging and kissing the Capitol police.)

Defending lies and evil malicious intentions that are obvious does nothing to strengthen the Republican party, or our country. A good part of our nation has lost the ability to distinguish between right and wrong, demonstrated by the downplaying and even embracing of a coup attempt.